Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 120.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 128,029 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 729.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

