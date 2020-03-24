Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 479.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,325 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of ABIOMED worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABIOMED in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 638.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABMD opened at $137.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $322.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.57 and its 200-day moving average is $178.46.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABMD. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens decreased their price objective on ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $198.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

