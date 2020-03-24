Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 51,650 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,650 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 57.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,133,000 after buying an additional 88,654 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.4% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 45.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 27,493 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

KSS opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $75.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.704 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 58.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on KSS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kohl’s from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

