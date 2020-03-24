Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 33,645 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 611.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,645 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,004,000 after buying an additional 1,226,534 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 51,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,837.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,805 shares of company stock worth $10,595,994. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMP opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.85. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.68 and a 200 day moving average of $153.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from to in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

