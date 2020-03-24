Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 296,677 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 979.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 296,677 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TechnipFMC worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 49,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 1,249.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 203,052 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,764,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,207,000 after buying an additional 409,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTI. Citigroup raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

FTI stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.37.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

