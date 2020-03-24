Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 112,794 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 1,850.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,794 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Essent Group worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Essent Group by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Essent Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Essent Group by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

NYSE:ESNT opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.26. Essent Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $388,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,570.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,554.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $457,125. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

