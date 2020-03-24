Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,002 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Universal Display worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,489,000 after acquiring an additional 212,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,025,000 after buying an additional 205,983 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 140,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,955,000 after acquiring an additional 106,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin bought 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock opened at $121.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Universal Display from to in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.45.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

