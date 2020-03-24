Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 351.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,014 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 39,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 559,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $17,414,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $103.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average of $90.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. CarMax’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

