Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 620.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,878 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,969,000 after acquiring an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,223,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,550,000 after purchasing an additional 107,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,304,000 after acquiring an additional 37,367 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,172,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,158,000 after purchasing an additional 105,371 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,644,000 after buying an additional 251,317 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn purchased 2,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

Shares of RGA opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

