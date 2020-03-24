Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 817.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,056 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,303 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in BP by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in BP by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of BP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BP plc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.16.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

