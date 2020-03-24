Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.75 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 99.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 205.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773,910 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $16,642,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 579,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.