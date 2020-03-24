Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 134.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213,954 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,860 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,726,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,420 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,998,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,908 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,968,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,279,000 after buying an additional 77,599 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,597,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,772,000 after buying an additional 861,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.25 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

