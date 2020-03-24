Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.41 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.07.

ECL opened at $137.41 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

