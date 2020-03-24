Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 117.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,266 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.18% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 469.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICPT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.18.

In related news, insider Jason Campagna sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $82,730.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,365.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $52,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,692,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,879 shares of company stock worth $444,685 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average is $88.47. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.19 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.78% and a negative return on equity of 455.79%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.97) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

