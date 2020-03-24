Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.13 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 427.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,371 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 850,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GLW. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Corning stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. Corning’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

