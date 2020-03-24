Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 304.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,297 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,327,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,674 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Snap by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,325,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,609,000 after buying an additional 842,739 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 408.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,951,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,515,000 after buying an additional 7,994,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Snap by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,450,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,669,000 after acquiring an additional 329,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,049 shares during the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Snap from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.59.

SNAP opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. Snap Inc has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, insider Jared Grusd sold 17,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $154,953.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,284,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,564,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 369,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $6,647,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,562,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,120,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,152,218 shares of company stock worth $63,847,226.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.