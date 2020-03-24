Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.03 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 806.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,611,000 after acquiring an additional 51,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,501,000 after buying an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $278.97 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.