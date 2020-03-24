Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.98 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,502 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MO opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

