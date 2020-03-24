Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.92 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 479.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,518 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,032,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,905 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.13. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.69.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

