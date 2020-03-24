Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.64 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,354 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 126,724 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after buying an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after purchasing an additional 277,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,441,700,000 after buying an additional 64,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after buying an additional 58,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.27.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock opened at $148.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $288.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

