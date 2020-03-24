Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,591 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tempur Sealy International worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at $25,160,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,108,166 shares of company stock valued at $102,629,440. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

TPX stock opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.13. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

