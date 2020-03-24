Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.16 Million Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1,640.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,385 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,762,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after acquiring an additional 374,081 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,709,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,610,000 after purchasing an additional 136,875 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,317,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,654,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 828,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,021,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 37,900 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $2,691,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $4,406,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 199,016 shares of company stock valued at $14,160,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.15.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

