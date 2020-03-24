Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 120.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,959 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Steel Dynamics worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,103.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,774,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294,630 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,532,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,730,000 after acquiring an additional 464,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,807,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,622,000 after acquiring an additional 713,302 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,845,000 after acquiring an additional 245,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,899,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,707,000 after acquiring an additional 117,085 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez acquired 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.32 per share, for a total transaction of $198,276.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell B. Rinn acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $131,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,663.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,393. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Longbow Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

