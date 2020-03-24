Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 718.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,397 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Darden Restaurants worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,842,000 after buying an additional 32,745 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,599,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,156,000 after acquiring an additional 366,909 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,070,000 after acquiring an additional 106,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,386,000 after purchasing an additional 73,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.27 and its 200 day moving average is $110.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.39.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

