Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 381.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,982 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Aptiv by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Aptiv by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Aptiv by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Aptiv by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 437,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cleveland Research started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $99.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

