Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 613.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,945 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,879,000 after buying an additional 628,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 183,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,962,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $275.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.86. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.29 and a 12-month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

