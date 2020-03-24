Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2,799.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,505 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,110,000 after buying an additional 140,114 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of D opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.96. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

