Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 712.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 296,218 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.17% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

