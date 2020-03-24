Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,601 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

