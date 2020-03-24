Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Allison Transmission worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,904,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $526,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779,836 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 2,561.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,118,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,045,000 after buying an additional 1,076,462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,873,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,261,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,970,000 after acquiring an additional 741,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,905,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,075,000 after acquiring an additional 645,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALSN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

ALSN stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $50.46.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 81.36% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.