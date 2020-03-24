Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 89,703 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,628,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Nike by 452.5% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 107,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 87,697 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Nike by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $66.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nike from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

In other Nike news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

