Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 24,043 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 190.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,043 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.16% of Sanderson Farms worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.75.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $133.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 0.81. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.99 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

