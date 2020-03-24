Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 175,471 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 543.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,471 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 472.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

