Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 130,169 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 170.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,169 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 765.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 553,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $16,569,576.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 1,919,988 shares of company stock valued at $47,931,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet cut PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.52. PBF Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $916.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.67.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

