Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,687 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.26% of Commercial Metals worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 795,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 137,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

CMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.61.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.