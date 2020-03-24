Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 517.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,867 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of AGCO worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in AGCO by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.36.

Shares of AGCO opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.01.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

