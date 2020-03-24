Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 50,696 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1,916.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,696 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $136.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.28. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $156.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of -127.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.