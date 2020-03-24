Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 36,272 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 236.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,272 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,488,000 after buying an additional 57,710 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,694,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $220,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,261.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total value of $187,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,903,646.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,583 shares of company stock worth $1,092,307. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

