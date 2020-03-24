Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 286,814 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,814 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Zynga by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 197,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Zynga by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 122,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Zynga by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP raised its stake in Zynga by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 5,838,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,734,000 after acquiring an additional 744,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Zynga by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,723,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,119 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 804,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $36,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,633. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,590,431 shares of company stock worth $10,227,398 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Zynga Inc has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 166.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $433.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

