Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Crowdstrike from $103.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $51.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.32. Crowdstrike has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. Crowdstrike’s revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crowdstrike will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 64,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $3,030,931.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $3,924,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,126.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,486,719 shares of company stock valued at $293,394,475.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the third quarter valued at $828,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the third quarter valued at $746,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at $1,575,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 117.8% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 130,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 70,666 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

