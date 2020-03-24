Critical Survey: Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) & Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Sito Mobile alerts:

Sito Mobile has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sito Mobile and Liquidity Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sito Mobile 0 1 1 0 2.50 Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sito Mobile presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,900.00%. Liquidity Services has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.16%. Given Sito Mobile’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sito Mobile is more favorable than Liquidity Services.

Profitability

This table compares Sito Mobile and Liquidity Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sito Mobile -86.49% -851.23% -159.16% Liquidity Services -8.75% -7.44% -4.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of Sito Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Sito Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sito Mobile and Liquidity Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sito Mobile $39.75 million 0.10 -$17.07 million ($0.68) -0.22 Liquidity Services $226.52 million 0.57 -$19.26 million ($0.22) -17.27

Sito Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liquidity Services. Liquidity Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sito Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats Sito Mobile on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sito Mobile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms. The company also provides measurement and attribution products, including Real-time Verified Walk-In, a platform built in-house working in tandem with a data management platform and demand side platform; Location, Audience and Behavior Sciences reports that provide an analysis of a customer's audience, breaking down location, and purchase and demographic data against various control groups for selected targeted audiences in real time; and Purchase Science Reports, which offer transaction data to make marketing campaigns relevant and measurable. In addition, it offers Insights products, such as Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences, which explores the consumer journey and presents strategic knowledge assets and actionable insights for executives and strategic decision makers looking to understand and influence consumer behaviors. The company provides its services to brands, advertising agencies, out-of-home advertisers, media companies, and non-media companies through salesforce and account management teams. The company was formerly known as Single Touch Systems, Inc. and changed its name to SITO Mobile, Ltd. in September 2014. SITO Mobile, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables corporations to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com marketplace for corporations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus and salvage capital assets, and scrap material; secondipity.com that provides consumers a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity; and machinio.com, a search engine for used machinery and equipment. The company's marketplaces provide professional buyers access to supply of new, surplus, and scrap assets presented with digital images and other relevant product information; and enable corporate and government sellers to enhance their financial return on assets offered for sale by providing a liquid marketplace and value-added services. It offers approximately 500 product categories in industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Sito Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sito Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.