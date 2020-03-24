Critical Survey: Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) and Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) and Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Limelight Networks and Collectors Universe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks $200.63 million 2.84 -$16.04 million ($0.14) -34.36 Collectors Universe $72.45 million 1.94 $9.98 million N/A N/A

Collectors Universe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Limelight Networks.

Risk & Volatility

Limelight Networks has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collectors Universe has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Collectors Universe shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Collectors Universe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Limelight Networks and Collectors Universe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks -8.00% -10.02% -7.94% Collectors Universe 15.95% 62.72% 29.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Limelight Networks and Collectors Universe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limelight Networks 0 1 2 0 2.67 Collectors Universe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Limelight Networks currently has a consensus price target of $5.30, indicating a potential upside of 10.19%. Given Limelight Networks’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Limelight Networks is more favorable than Collectors Universe.

Summary

Limelight Networks beats Collectors Universe on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives. It operates edge services platform that provides content delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services, as well as sells equipment. The company also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, gaming, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles. The company also publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for collectibles and high-value assets that are accessible on its Websites; operates an online market for graded collectible coins for dealers on subscription basis; and promotes, manages, and operates the Long Beach Coin shows. It serves dealers, collectors, retail buyers, and sellers of the collectibles. Collectors Universe, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

