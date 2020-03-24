Critical Review: Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) & Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Titan Medical has a beta of 4.13, indicating that its stock price is 313% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Titan Medical and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A N/A -165.51% Tandem Diabetes Care -6.83% -8.99% -5.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Titan Medical and Tandem Diabetes Care, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tandem Diabetes Care 0 5 8 0 2.62

Titan Medical currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 638.55%. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus target price of $84.67, suggesting a potential upside of 61.09%. Given Titan Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Titan Medical is more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Titan Medical and Tandem Diabetes Care’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical N/A N/A -$22.64 million ($1.36) -0.15 Tandem Diabetes Care $362.30 million 8.66 -$24.75 million ($0.22) -238.91

Titan Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Titan Medical beats Tandem Diabetes Care on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc., a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The SPORT Surgical System enables surgeons to perform surgical procedures for gynecologic, urologic, colorectal, and general abdominal indications. Titan Medical Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System with Basal-IQ Technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with control IQ technology; t:sport insulin delivery system; and connected (mobile) health offerings. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

