Critical Review: Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) & Black Stone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BSM)

Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Black Stone Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Group $9.05 million 0.03 -$13.82 million N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals $487.82 million 1.76 $214.37 million $1.16 3.59

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals 36.88% 21.08% 10.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Atlas Energy Group and Black Stone Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Stone Minerals 0 5 3 0 2.38

Black Stone Minerals has a consensus price target of $13.81, indicating a potential upside of 232.03%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Atlas Energy Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Energy Group Company Profile

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It holds interest in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. In addition, the company focuses on investing in master limited partnership-qualifying businesses and assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 31 billion cubic feet equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69,904 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

