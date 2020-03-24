Critical Analysis: COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) versus Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (OTCMKTS:RBA)

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for COMSCORE and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMSCORE 0 4 2 0 2.33 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 1 4 6 0 2.45

COMSCORE currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 210.88%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus target price of $38.69, indicating a potential upside of 38.71%. Given COMSCORE’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe COMSCORE is more favorable than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Profitability

This table compares COMSCORE and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMSCORE N/A N/A N/A Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 11.30% 17.03% 6.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares COMSCORE and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMSCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.32 billion 2.32 $149.04 million $1.33 20.97

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than COMSCORE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.6% of COMSCORE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of COMSCORE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats COMSCORE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COMSCORE

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content. It also provides television (TV) and cross-platform audience products and services to measure consumer TV viewership and behavior across digital and TV platforms, such as TV Essentials, StationView Essentials, OnDemand Essentials, and Cross-Platform suite. In addition, the company offers advertising products comprising validated Campaign Essentials, Lift Models, and Activation solutions, which enable customers to execute, measure, and optimize ad campaigns and to protect the integrity of their brands. Further, it provides movies products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time, which include Box Office Essentials, Box Office Analytics, Swift, and Hollywood Software. The company serves local and national television broadcasters and content owners, network operators, digital content publishers and Internet technology companies, advertising agencies, movie studios, hardware device and component manufacturers, financial service companies, manufacturers and retailers of consumer products, and political campaigns and related organizations. comScore, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. It also offers live auction events with online bidding. The company sells used equipment to its customers through live, unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. It serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

