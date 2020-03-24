Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $13.79 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,424 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 71,682 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,592,882,000 after buying an additional 429,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,128,757 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,382,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,749 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,656,477,000 after purchasing an additional 279,674 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,295,460 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,619,894,000 after acquiring an additional 965,260 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $135.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.82 and a 200-day moving average of $153.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1,044.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $115.52 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

