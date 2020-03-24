Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Shares Down 10.1%

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) shares dropped 10.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.69, approximately 1,733,669 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,057,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Covanta in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,428.57%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Silberman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $194,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVA. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Covanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Covanta by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Covanta by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

