Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSOD. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Patricia Coughlin sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $512,090.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,202 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,766 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,742,000 after purchasing an additional 217,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,845,000 after buying an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,058,000 after buying an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 682,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,949,000 after buying an additional 223,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 665,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,985,000 after buying an additional 15,452 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

