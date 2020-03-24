Cormark Comments on Birchcliff Energy Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Birchcliff Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, March 19th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07.

BIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$1.60 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.74.

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$0.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $194.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$3.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.96.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$164.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$155.50 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.76%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.88%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

