Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.45 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$0.65.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMMC. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cormark lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.95 to C$0.90 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.20 to C$0.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of CMMC stock opened at C$0.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.46. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.18.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

